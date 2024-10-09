BETBY agrees longterm multi-market CSGO Empire partnership

BETBY’s technology and services will drive CSGOEmpire’s global multi-channel sportsbook operations.

Press release.- BETBY has announced a long-term partnership with Moonrail Limited B.V., an online sports betting company, to support their flagship CSGOEmpire brand. As part of this collaboration, Moonrail Limited will leverage BETBY’s sportsbook platform, along with BETBY Games’ esports feed, and comprehensive trading and risk management services.

Stefanos Karakidis, head of business development at BETBY, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Moonrail, a company recognized as a leading operator in both the sportsbook and esports sectors. We are eager to work closely with Moonrail to continue providing exceptional sports betting experiences to their players.”

Luke M., head of sportsbook at CSGOEmpire, commented: “At CSGOEmpire, our primary focus has always been to deliver the fairest experience possible for our users, coupled with the best odds in the market. We are excited about our partnership with BETBY, which will enhance the quality of our offerings and significantly improve the user experience. This collaboration will provide our community with an expanded selection of betting options and a seamless interface, further solidifying CSGOEmpire as a leader in the online betting space. We remain committed to prioritising our users’ needs and look forward to the innovations this partnership will bring.”