A third fine in a week for Top Sport in Lithuania

This time the Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority has fined Top Sport for a breach of payment rules.

Lithuania.- Another fine for Top Sport. The Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority has issued a fine against the operator for breaching gambling payment rules.

The regulator has issued a €15,000 fine after finding that it allowed someone to use their payment card to top-up the balances of accounts belonging to two other players. The regulator said that under Article 205, Paragraph 1 of Lithuania’s Gambling Act, operators have the responsibility to make sure that account holders deposit funds only to their own account.

It’s the third fine that Top Sport received from Lithuania’s gambling regulator in just one week. It was also issued with a €25,000 fine for allowing minors to enter a slots venue and, just one day later, a €15,000 fine for breaching mobile betting rules due to automatic bets being placed on a roulette table supplied by Ezugi.

Only in April, it was fined for a previous breach of payment rules after it was found that a player used a payment card that belonged to another person to deposit €14,965. Prior to this, Top Sport was issued fines on two occasions for breaching CCTV rules for land-based gaming venues and for accepting an overseas player on the Top Sport website.