Lithuanian gambling regulator fines Top Sport over automatic bets

The Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority says Top Sport breached mobile betting regulations.

Lithuania.- The Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority has issued a second fine in a week to Top Sport. This time the penalty is for a breach of mobile betting regulations.

The regulator found that on the operator’s betting app, bets were being placed automatically on a live roulette table from Ezugi. It said that the app automatically repeated bets after the player locked their phone.

After investigating, the regulator ruled that the operator had breached Article 16, Parts 4 and 5 of Lithuania’s Gambling Act due to the game failing to meet the requirements of these parts of the law. Part 4 of Article 16 requires gaming to comply with approved requirements and Part 5 requires gaming devices and remote gaming devices to be certified by an accredited institution to confirm they meet said requirements.

Top Sport has been issued a €15.000 fine and has been warned that its licence could be suspended if it commits further breaches or fails to correct the issue by July 1. It has the right to appeal.

Earlier this week, the Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority hit Top Sport with a fine of €25,000 for allowing minors to enter one of its slot venues. The regulator found that three people, at least one of whom was a minor, entered the salon and remained there for over two hours.

The gambling regulator said Top Sport failed to identify any of the three people and failed to take any action to remove them. It says this put it in breach of the Lithuanian Gambling Act, specifically Article 10, Part 10, which specifies rules for underage gambling, and Article 20, Part 10, which requires licensees to check customers on entry.