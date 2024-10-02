Atlaslive and Fazi partner with the aim of revolutionising online casino offerings

Through this new deal, Atlaslive will be able to offer an expanded suite of innovative gaming products to its partners.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced a new partnership with Fazi, a globally recognised creator of top-performing online casino games. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in strengthening both companies’ positions in the global igaming market.

By partnering with Fazi, Atlaslive enhances its ability to offer an expanded suite of innovative gaming products to its partners. With a shared commitment to delivering premium igaming experiences and building long-term, trusted relationships, both companies are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the global gaming market.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, stated: “This partnership with Fazi represents an exciting opportunity to integrate their cutting-edge gaming solutions into our dynamic iGaming Platform. Our focus has always been on providing reliable, scalable, and innovative solutions to our partners, and working with a trusted partner like Fazi reinforces this mission. We believe this collaboration will not only strengthen our product offerings but also deliver enhanced value to our partners and their players worldwide.”

Fazi, with over 30 years of experience, has built a solid reputation for delivering innovative gaming solutions and providing exceptional entertainment to players worldwide. Their portfolio boasts more than 160 high-performing games across 50 markets, with a commitment to excellence supported by two ISO certifications: one for quality security in gambling equipment and software solutions, and the other for outstanding manufacturing practices in electronic roulettes, LED displays, and online games.

Bojan Mitic, CEO of Fazi, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Atlaslive, a company known for its dedication to technology, reliability, and service. Our shared vision and commitment to providing top-tier gaming experiences make this partnership a natural fit. By combining Fazi’s advanced gaming products with Atlaslive’s robust platform, we’re confident that together, we will drive significant growth in the iGaming sector and exceed the expectations of our global partners.”

“Atlaslive and Fazi share a mutual philosophy of approaching every project with full responsibility and dedication. This partnership reinforces both companies’ goals of delivering innovative, reliable solutions and fostering honest, long-lasting relationships with their partners. Together, they aim to continue shaping the future of the igaming industry by providing exciting entertainment and exceptional service to clients around the world,” Atlaslive said.