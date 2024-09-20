ISO 27001 certified: Atlaslive Platform meets global security standards in igaming

The company said the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard confirms that its internal corporate IT systems meet the highest standards of user data protection.

Press release.- The Atlaslive Platform has been certified to the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard. This globally recognised standard outlines the strict requirements for information security management systems (ISMS) and provides a comprehensive framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving an organization’s data security practices.

The certification, awarded by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), confirms that internal corporate IT systems meet the highest standards of user data protection. It ensures that the Atlaslive igaming Platform effectively manages risks related to data security and complies with the best practices outlined by the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, said: “This certification is a significant achievement that shows our dedication to protecting our partners and users across the globe. It’s a major step forward for our Platform, offering partners the assurance that we not only prioritize innovation in the igaming industry but also place a strong emphasis on data security and trust. With growing interest in our customizable technology, we are committed to providing solutions that deliver both innovation and robust security. High-security standards like ISO 27001 not only safeguard organizations, customers, and partners but are now considered essential for business partnerships.”

The company stated that Atlaslive, known for its cutting-edge technologies and innovative Sportsbook Platform, always focuses on delivering top-notch security and reliability for its users and partners.

With the recent ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, they have taken another major step in protecting sensitive data across every part of the business. “This certification ensures that the processes, technologies, and daily operations meet the highest security standards,” the firm said.