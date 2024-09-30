Atlaslive announces a new partnership with CAF

The two companies will ensure a seamless, secure, and trustworthy environment for players and gambling operators alike.

Through this new partnership, the company aims to enhance user identification and security in the igaming industry.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced a strategic partnership with CAF, a global provider of identity verification solutions. According to the company, this partnership aims to enhance security standards and simplify the user verification process in the igaming industry, creating a safer and more trustworthy gaming experience.

“As the demand for secure, seamless, and scalable solutions grows, this collaboration will allow us to leverage CAF’s Bet ID technology to address critical issues of fraud prevention, user verification, and compliance with regulatory frameworks,” Atlaslive said.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “At Atlaslive, we are committed to delivering scalable, innovative solutions that ensure the highest levels of security for our partners. By partnering with CAF, we are introducing a game-changing solution to the igaming industry that not only protects users but also optimises their experience with fast and secure onboarding processes. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable, adaptable solutions that our partners can trust.”

CAF’s solution integrates a powerful combination of technologies for identity verification, including robust document validation and AI-powered facial recognition. These tools are especially valuable in the igaming industry, where accurate user verification is essential to maintaining a safe environment. Bet ID not only facilitates identity verification but also offers continuous monitoring of user behaviour, enabling the detection of suspicious activities such as account takeovers. Other key features include digital identity, data protection and money laundering prevention.

Jason Howard, CEO of CAF, noted: “The igaming industry needs effective KYC processes to provide an optimal customer experience while ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining security. Our partnership with Atlaslive strengthens our commitment to ensuring the integrity of the igaming environment by preventing fraud, enhancing user protection, and optimizing the onboarding process.”

This strategic partnership between Atlaslive and CAF marks a significant step forward in strengthening security and user verification processes across the igaming sector. Together, the two companies will ensure a seamless, secure, and trustworthy environment for players and gambling operators alike. This collaboration paves the way for future innovation, fostering long-term growth and trust in the global igaming community.