Arkansas Problem Gambling Council named as Racing Commission provider

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council will provide educational services for players with gambling disorders.

US.- The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council has been named as the Arkansas Racing Commission’s provider of educational and treatment services for players with gambling disorders. The news comes working nearly four years after voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring the commission to provide at least $200,000 a year for gambling disorder and treatment.

The council’s contract runs through October 31, 2023, and can be renewed for up to six additional one-year terms.

Department of finance and administration spokesman Scott Hardin said: “This will meet Amendment 100’s intent to provide problem gambling education and treatment.”

Vena Schexnayder, currently the chairwoman of the council’s board will become the council’s executive director next week. She commented: “I am excited and hopeful for the new services and treatment opportunities for all Arkansans.”

Schexnayder said that Arisa Health Mid-South will provide treatment services in northeast Arkansas while the Centers for Youth and Families will provide services in Central Arkansas. Exodus Life will cover south Arkansas and Arisa Health Ozark Guidance to provide services in Northwest Arkansas.

In Arkansas, mobile sports gaming became legal in March, after a proposed rule by the state’s Racing Commission allowing betting off casino premises secured final approval. In June, Arkansas‘s sports betting handle set a new monthly record for the state when it recorded $12m. Bets averaged $400,000 a day. Of the total, more than 75 per cent was wagered on mobile apps.

National Council on Problem Gambling awards latest grants

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has awarded $120,000 in funding to three organisations in support of problem gambling prevention programmes. The Agility Grant initiative funds problem gambling prevention through support from the National Football League Foundation with additional support from FanDuel.

The programme will award more than $1m dollars over three years to establish and expand problem gambling prevention efforts across the US. Agility Grants are designed programmes seeking to minimise harm on a primary level – among those who have not yet gambled – or on a secondary level – among those who have limited gambling experience.