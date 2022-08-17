Southland Casino Hotel launches Betly online sportsbook in Tennessee

The mobile app is available for download for Apple iOS and Android devices.

The casino has launched its website and mobile app.

US.- Southland Casino Hotel in Tennessee has launched its Betly online and mobile sportsbook. The sportsbook is available via a website and a mobile app is available for download for Apple iOS and Android devices. Currently, 13 mobile sportsbooks are licensed to operate in Tennessee.

Betly Sportsbook is owned by Delaware North, a gaming and entertainment company based in Buffalo, New York. A mobile app is also available in West Virginia and Arkansas.

Jeff Strang, Southland’s senior director of marketing, said: “We are thrilled to make the Betly online and mobile sportsbook available to our many loyal patrons in Tennessee. Now they can experience the excitement of wagering on their favorite teams and sports betting in general from the convenience of their homes and anywhere in the state.”

In March, three mobile sportsbooks were approved as operators for sports betting in Tennessee. The Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC) voted unanimously to approve BallyBet, SuperBook and Betly Sportsbook in the state.