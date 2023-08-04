Arizona sports betting handle hits $451m in May

Arizona has seen over $2.8bn wagered through the first five months of 2023.

The state’s sports betting handle dropped 2.1 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $451m in May, according to the monthly report from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). The handle was down 2.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2022 and down 17.7 per cent from April of this year.

Players wagered $446.9m online and $3.9m at retail sportsbooks. The state has 17 mobile sports betting operators and 25 retail sports betting locations.

Player winnings for the month amounted to $398.2m, resulting in $48.6m in adjusted gross event wagering revenue before free bets. This was down 12 per cent year-on-year but marginally higher than April’s total. Online betting generated $48m adjusted gross event wagering revenue before free bets, with retail’s share at $559,469.

After $14.7m in free bets and promotional credits, adjusted gross revenue was $33.9m. This represents a 17.5 per cent drop from May 2022 and a 1.5 per cent decline from April. Online betting accounted for $33.3m of the adjusted revenue total, with retail at $547,586.

The state collected $3.4m in privilege fees in May, resulting in nearly $50m in privilege fees collected since the start of legal operations. Arizona has seen over $2.8bn wagered through the first five months of 2023 and $10.6bn in wagers since the launch of legal sports betting in 2021.

