Arizona to start accepting applications for event wagering licences in August

US.- The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has announced that it will begin accepting applications for event wagering licences in August. It will take applications for three licences, one for Arizona Tribes and two for Arizona sports franchises.

The ADG said it will publish updated application forms and guidelines on its website on July 14 to ensure transparency and accessibility. It will host an informational webinar on July 17. The application window will open on August 1 and will close on August 15. The ADG will evaluate all applications based on the established criteria.

The Arizona Department of Gaming’s Q4 report detailed that Tribal contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund totalled over $2bn since 2004. Q4 broke records, totalling $30m more than the previous year’s Q4.

The Arizona Benefits Fund helps to support instructional improvement in schools, trauma and emergency care, tourism, and wildlife conservation throughout the state. Arizona Department of Gaming now reports the total amount of Tribal contributions to over $2.03bn since 2004.

Arizona sports betting handle hits $535m in April

Arizona’s sports betting handle was $535m in April, according to a report by the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). That’s up 4.5 per cent compared to the same period 2022. Arizona became the fastest state to surpass $10bn in sports wagering handle.

From the total, 99 per cent of bets were made online, while retail locations accepted the approximate $4.6m of remaining bets in Arizona. The state currently has 17 mobile sports betting operators and 25 retail sports betting locations.