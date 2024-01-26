Andrea Giuliani: “We envisage WA.Technology evolving into a more globally recognised brand”

Andrea Giuliani reviews WA.Technology’s latest achievements and shares the company’s expectations for the coming months.

Exclusive interview.- WA.Technology is coming off a groundbreaking 2023 year and is not planning to rest on its laurels.

To find out more about the company’s plans for this year, Focus Gaming News spoke to Andrea Giuliani, head of business development, who gave a comprehensive overview of its achievements so far, the challenges of the Brazilian market and what it has in store for the coming months.

WA.Technology is a young company. What sets apart the platform and services you provide?

WA.Technology stands out through its personalised and bespoke approach to iGaming solutions; it’s at the core of everything we do. Our flagship product WA.Platform is highly-optimised for true customisation and efficiency.

The platform will soon launch a considerable upgrade to improve its functionality. We’re proud of its capabilities. Selling points include a ready-to-use BI reporting suite, adaptable casino AI, and a CMS that adjusts content to each user, client, and market. The result is an adaptive, localised, and personalised platform that enriches the user and client experience while retaining a unified brand consistency.

What have been the biggest milestones for the company so far?

Alongside the continuous enhancement of WA.Platform, another significant achievement is our growth and expansion in various markets. Most notably, we have an ever-growing LatAm presence, particularly in Brazil. The Brazilian market will be one of the hottest in the industry this year, thanks to the recent regulation changes, and we’re proud of the firm footing we’ve already established.

Another exciting milestone is the launch of our Africa-specific platform, which marks our next-level expansion in collaboration with African iGaming experts NE Group. Our Africa platform is a localised omnichannel platform that provides integrated mobile, retail, and online gaming tailored for a unique African iGaming experience.

You specialise in emerging markets. How do you respond to the complex requirements that this can entail?

Addressing the complexities of emerging markets requires a deep understanding of local preferences and the regulatory landscape. Our strategy involves extensive market knowledge from our team, collaboration with local experts, and continuous adaptation of our platform to meet these nuanced requirements, such as with the Africa Platform.

It’s not just about knowing things like payment methods or popular sports; many cultural aspects affect every decision we make. WA.Technology’s collaborative team of experts offer globally appealing and locally relevant products by integrating local insights into everything we do.

What do you think are the core traits needed to succeed in such markets?

Success in emerging markets is about crafting solutions that resonate with local users and align with the regulatory framework; you can’t simply rely on a basic product. It hinges on adaptability and creativity throughout an entire range of products and solutions, with an enduring commitment to understanding and meeting local needs. That’s absolutely essential.

Of course, a first-rate legal team is also a must to keep up with regulations as they adapt and evolve. This requires a blend of strategic foresight, agile development, and a willingness to engage deeply with each client and each market’s unique characteristics.

How have you achieved so much success in Brazil, and how do you expect things in Brazil to evolve following the approval of legislation for the regulated market?

Brazil was the buzzword of 2023, and we anticipate this will continue, as reflected in our clients’ increasing successes. Our Brazilian team works incredibly hard to develop strong client relationships and deliver personalised products for optimum performance. That’s why clients come back to us so often for new ventures.

Our strategy will align with the new Brazilian regulatory requirements while maintaining high player engagement for maximised growth and profit for our clients. We anticipate a continual surge in opportunities in Brazil as the industry develops.

How do you expect WA.Technology to evolve?

We envisage WA.Technology evolving into a more globally recognised brand, and a stronger and more noteworthy presence in LatAm and Africa is on the cards. We’ve been nominated for several awards this past year and won the Platform Provider of the Year Silver Award at SBC LATINOAMÉRICA 2023.

In twelve months, I’m confident we will have many more names in our client base, particularly from those two markets, and more awards under our belt.

We’ll continue to focus on delivering customised, user-centric solutions harnessing emerging technologies and trends. Many exciting new projects are in the pipeline, and we are showcasing several at ICE, such as our new Fantasy and Lottery games.

WA.Technology’s journey so far is marked by a keen understanding of our client’s needs, a solid commitment to localised service delivery, and a proactive approach to emerging opportunities. We remain dedicated to advancing our technology and services to elevate the WA.Technology brand.