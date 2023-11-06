WA.Technology wins SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2023 Platform Provider of the Year Silver Award

The event took place on November 2 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Florida.

Press release.- WA.Technology proudly announces its recent triumph as Platform Provider of the Year Silver Award at the esteemed SBC Latinoamérica 2023 Awards. The celebration of excellence occurred on November 2 at the vibrant Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Florida.

Judged by an esteemed panel of industry stalwarts and revered professionals, the awards set the stage for industry leaders to showcase their contributions and advancements in the iGaming sector. WA.Technology’s exceptional dedication to delivering cutting-edge platforms that redefine the iGaming experience was duly recognised, solidifying its status as an esteemed player in the field, particularly in Brazil and the Latam market.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology expressed gratitude following the prestigious win, stating: “We are honoured and humbled to receive the Silver Award for Platform Provider of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica 2023 Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts of our dedicated team, who continuously strive to elevate the iGaming landscape through our platform and products. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering unparalleled solutions to our valued partners and clients.”

WA.Technology’s remarkable achievement at the SBC Latinoamérica 2023 Awards marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation within the dynamic realm of iGaming.