WA.Technology expands in Latin America with Latam Entertainment partnership

The alliance will provide market-driven localised solutions that support increased revenue for operators and elevate capabilities for first-rate player engagement and experiences.

Press Release. WA.Technology announced a strategic partnership with Latam Entertainment, a well-known consulting and advisory company for the gaming industry. The collaboration is founded on shared values of creative development, a commitment to quality, and an understanding of the igaming landscape in LatAm.

The partnership further expands WA.Technology’s leadership in LatAm’s igaming sector, particularly in its planned entry into the Mexican market, solidifying its position in LatAm. In addition, will unlock significant projects with brands, such as current established clients PixBet, F12, Headsbet, Toisbet, FazOBetAí, and PixBet.tv.

Axel Antillon, director commercial of Latam Entertainment, shared his views on the partnership: “The entire team at Latam Entertainment is very excited about this partnership. We see this new alliance as an outstanding collaboration due to the enormous potential of taking the WA.Technology products and brands to new levels within Mexico and other LatAm markets.

“Our mission is to guide businesses to success with a comprehensive portfolio of services. Latam Entertainment is a crucial ally in navigating the landscape of diverse Latin American markets.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, commented: “Our collaboration with Latam Entertainment will significantly strengthen WA.Technology’s healthy position in Latin America. This robust partnership will pave the way for an enhanced provision that will not only provide market-driven localised solutions that support increased revenue for operators but also elevate capabilities for first-rate player engagement and experiences. We’re excited to combine both teams’ expertise to augment the igaming experience in this fast-growing emerging market.”

Furthermore, this partnership will leverage Latam Entertainment’s extensive knowledge and WA.Technology’s cutting-edge WA.Platform solutions, bespoke products, and expert-managed services unified for producing the ultimate tailor-made Latin American igaming experience, reinforced with localised support and expertise.