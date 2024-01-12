WA.Technology gear up for ICE London 2024

ICE London 2024 will be held at the ExCel London from 6 – 8 February.

WA.Technology has announced its participation in ICE London 2024, which will unfold at the ExCel London from 6 – 8 February

Press release.- Following their success at SiGMA Europe 2023 in Malta, the WA.Technology team will join guests arriving on 5 February for one of the world’s most significant international igaming events, ICE London 2024, set to attract over 45,000 professionals at ExCeL London, its UK swansong, before the annual extravaganza relocates to sunny Barcelona, Spain, in 2025.

WA.Technology has big plans for expanding its African presence, launching into multiple African markets with its localised omnichannel platform seamlessly integrating mobile, retail, and online provision, all supplied by a specialised African market team.

WA.Technology’s successful Latin American specialists have already taken Brazil and the broader LatAm market by storm, so expect big things from WA.Technology in the heart of Africa.

The exhibition will showcase the reimagined WA.Technology flagship product, WA.Platform. This is more than an upgrade; the enriched version significantly enhances player experience and engagement.

Including:

Casino AI adaptation tailored to individual user behaviour.

Localised, AI-powered CMS.

Brand and player-level customisation for all products.

Dedicated back office access per product.

Improved reporting system.

Fresh, customisable dashboard.

Site editor and builder.

Updated security protocols.

Overall fresh, new look.

Visitors will also have a chance to witness exciting new launches from WA.Technology’s verticals with fantastic prizes up for grabs, including new, state-of-the-art games from WA.Lottery and WA.Fantasy.

Attendees will be entered into WA.Lottery’s daily big prize giveaway for their chance to win one of the high-value prizes. WA.Fantasy will also allow attendees to compete against one another in a fun-filled Daily Fantasy Sports game for the upcoming Premier League weekend with a chance to win big with even more valuable prizes.

In collaboration with Authentic Fruits, WA.Technology will also gift Brazilian superfood Açaí to its valued friends. The special WA.Technology edition Açaí – sourced from family-owned, sustainable farms in Northern Brazil – highlights WA.Technology’s commitment to social impact and environmental preservation, as well as providing its esteemed global clients with the best possible igaming offerings with a decidedly Brazilian touch.

Meet the WA.Technology team at stand S4-240 or at their exclusive area in the WA.Technology-sponsored Meeting Zone S1-360. Contact the team to book a meeting.

WA.Technology will host an exclusive invite-only Latino Fusion Night on February 7 at SICAN for friends, partners, and clients for an evening that promises an unforgettable experience with live DJ sets, sumptuous food, and superb networking opportunities encapsulating ICE London’s spirit.

Sharing his thoughts on ICE London, Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, said: “ICE London is the perfect stage to showcase our cutting-edge WA.Platform upgrade and market-specialist tailored range with the global ihaming community.

“2023 was a groundbreaking year for the entire WA.Technology team, but 2024 promises to be bigger and better for growth in further markets, such as our highly-anticipated African expansion. We can’t wait to share everything we have in store for our clients.”