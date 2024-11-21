Amusnet strengthens presence in the Dutch market through partnership with Jacks.nl

Through this partnership, players will be able to find some of the Amusnet’s most popular games on Jacks.nl’s platform.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its partnership with the Netherlands operator Jacks.nl. This strategic alliance will enable the renowned provider to expand its footprint in the local gaming market by integrating its top-notch gaming solutions into Jacks.nl’s platform. By leveraging combined strengths, both companies aim to deliver an enhanced gaming experience that prioritises player engagement and satisfaction.

Dimitri De Temmerman, managing director at Amusnet BNL, said: “At Amusnet, we have always prioritised excellence in our offerings. Partnering with Jacks.nl enhances our market reach and aligns with our strategic objectives to deliver exceptional value to our partners. We are confident this collaboration will benefit both organisations and local players.”

Ayla Haverkamp, casino operational manager at Jacks.nl, added: “Jack’s.nl stands as a premier destination for online casino enthusiasts in the Netherlands, offering a world-class gaming experience. From immersive live casino games to a wide variety of slots, Jack’s.nl ensures a secure, entertaining, and unforgettable journey for every player. Our collaboration with leading game provider Amusnet further strengthens our platform, delivering innovative and high-quality games that elevate the gaming experience for our users.”

On Jacks.nl’s platform, players can find some of the provider’s most popular games such as Hot Deco, Secrets of Sherwood, 100 Power Hot, Vampire Bites, Shining Crown, Drops of Water, Cavemen and Dinosaurs, 40 Burning Hot, 7 & Crystals and many more.

Vampire Bites is a gothic-themed slot that invites players into a world of mystery and dark allure. Set on 5 reels with 5 fixed paylines, the game combines haunting visuals with an atmosphere of suspense, capturing the essence of vampire lore. Each spin reveals hidden treasures, with wild symbols and dark creatures adding to the thrill. The immersive design and eerie soundtrack evoke the thrill of the night, making Vampire Bites a captivating experience for fans of the supernatural.

100 Power Hot is a vibrant 5-reel video slot featuring 100 fixed paylines, delivering dynamic gameplay and epic sound effects for an immersive experience. The Lucky Seven Wild symbol spices up the action with rewarding combinations, while the Star Scatter symbol boosts winnings with exciting scatter rewards. With its classic slot design and thrilling potential for big payouts, 100 Power Hot promises heated entertainment and fantastic prizes on every spin.

Secrets of Sherwood is a medieval-themed slot that transports players to a world of legendary quests and timeless characters. Set against the backdrop of an enchanting forest, this game blends adventure and charm, offering captivating visuals and exciting gameplay. With each spin, players journey deeper into Sherwood, where bravery and wit unlock hidden treasures and heroic rewards.

