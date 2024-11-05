Amusnet teams up with Betcity.nl for market expansion in the Netherlands

On the operator’s platform, players can find some of Amusnet’s top-notch games.

Amusnet said teaming up with Betcity.nl represents a strategic opportunity for the company to bring its portfolio to the Dutch market in collaboration with a trusted local brand.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its partnership with the Netherlands operator Betcity.nl, marking a key step in strengthening its presence within the Dutch market. According to Amusnet, this collaboration combines its dynamic gaming content with Betcity.nl’s established reputation for providing exceptional online experiences to Dutch players. “The partnership promises to offer an enriched gaming selection while maintaining the highest compliance standards in the Netherlands’ regulated market,” Amusnet said.

Dimitri De Temmerman, managing director of Amusnet BNL, stated: “Teaming up with Betcity.nl represents an exciting and strategic opportunity for Amusnet to bring forward our portfolio to the Dutch market in collaboration with a trusted local brand. We are motivated to jointly enhance the gaming experience with high-quality content that aligns with local players’ preferences.”

On the operator’s platform, players can find some of Amusnet’s top-notch games, such as 20 Golden Coins, Extra Crown, Aztec Forest, 7 & Crystals, 100 Power Hot, Cocktail Rush, Drops of Water, Cavemen and Dinosaurs.

20 Golden Coins is a slot with a modern take on classic gameplay, featuring 5 reels and 20 paylines. This game combines vibrant graphics with a captivating soundtrack, enhancing the player experience. Key features include the Star Scatter Symbol, which can lead to rewarding outcomes, and the lucky Number 7 symbol, serving as a Wild to increase winnings.

Extra Crown is a 5-reel video slot with 10 fixed paylines, offering a royal theme filled with fruits, bells, and sevens. The game features the Crown Wild symbol, which brings rewards, while the Dollar and Star symbols act as Scatters, boosting potential winnings.

Aztec Forest invites players into the heart of the ancient Aztec Empire, where treasures and mysteries abound. This 5-reel, 25 fixed-payline video slot combines immersive storytelling with vibrant soundscapes and captivating visuals. With brave Aztec warriors as guides, the game’s lush jungle setting and ancient temple symbols evoke a world of legendary riches.