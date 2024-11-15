Amusnet powers BEGExpo’s 15th edition with its latest igaming and land-based products

Parallel to the expo, the casino provider will also participate in the prestigious BEGE Awards 2024, where Amusnet’s CEO, Ivo Georgiev, will be an Honorary Jury member.

Press release.- Amusnet is set to be a prominent participant in the 15th edition of the Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo (BEGExpo), taking place in Sofia on November 27-28, showcasing its top-tier products across online casino, live casino, and land-based verticals.

Parallel to the expo, the casino provider will also participate in the prestigious BEGE Awards 2024, where Amusnet’s CEO, Ivo Georgiev, will be an Honorary Jury member. Organized by the Association of the Gaming Industry in Bulgaria, the awards celebrate the remarkable impact of companies, organizations, and individuals in driving the positive growth of the gaming industry.

Ivo Georgiev, CEO at Amusnet, said: “For Amusnet, as an established leading international player, this expo offers a platform to celebrate excellence and connect with industry stakeholders to drive growth in the Balkans. It also strengthens the regional gaming community, which has a very strong legacy and worldwide recognition.

“We look forward to making a notable impact with our premium slot cabinets, reflecting our mission to provide full-spectrum gaming entertainment for diverse audiences. Additionally, the slot developed in partnership with Hristo Stoichkov further underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional gaming experiences both locally and globally.”

At BEGExpo, the company will officially present the Type S premium slot cabinets in Bulgaria, its first-ever product series for land-based casinos. It results from an impressive investment and two years of relentless dedication to R&D, technical design, construction, software, and game portfolio precision. Powered by AMUSeBox, its slot machine multigame offers an exciting mix of signature and new casino titles, an intuitive interface, and easy-to-use filters, which allow players to quickly explore a world of engaging Amusnet casino content, including the newest Stoichkov #8, Extra Crown Classic, Virtual Roulettes and more.

The provider will showcase a specially curated compilation of its top-performing titles from Online Casino such as Candy Palace, Extra Crown, 20 Golden Coins, Hot Deco, 40 Bulky Fruits, Fruits & Gold, as well as the latest releases like Stoichkov #8, Cavemen & Dinosaurs, Dancing Dead, Vampire Bites and 27 Eternal Hot.

See also: Amusnet expands Latin American presence through strategic partnership with bet365 in Peru

Amusnet’s Live Casino vertical will feature Dynamic Roulette 120x, Vegas Roulette 500x, Live European Roulette, and Speed Baccarat. Dynamic Roulette 120x is an exhilarating twist on the classic European roulette, offering fast-paced action and the thrill of dynamic payouts. Аttendees will also have the chance to experience Amusnet’s virtual roulettes, including Virtual 500x Vegas Roulette, Virtual 120x Space Roulette, and Virtual 72x Monaco Roulette, ahead of their official launch in Mexico in December.

BEGExpo 2024 is a must-attend event for the gaming and entertainment industries, bringing together top international brands and professionals across sectors like casino gaming, sports betting, and iGaming. This year’s expo will showcase cutting-edge innovations, from next-gen slot machines to AI-driven analytics, and feature interactive workshops, keynotes from industry leaders, and discussions on digital transformation and gaming regulations. With extensive networking opportunities, BEGExpo 2024 is the ideal platform for discovering trends and connecting with key figures in gaming and entertainment.