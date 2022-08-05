Amusnet Interactive launches its newest video slot, Fruits & Gold

Amusnet Interactive is pleased to announce its newest and amazing video slot ‘Fruits & Gold’, a modern version of the retro symbol slots and juicy favourites.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive grants you a mixture of golden wins.

This game is a modern version of the retro symbol slots and juicy favourites. Start spinning Fruits & Gold!

Amusnet Interactive presents a classic video slot with a variety of lucky symbols and fruits of success. It is a combination of burning spins and frutilicious wins.

Win the gold!

This 5 reel, 5 lines video slot offers golden graphics and wild sounds.

Land the Star and Dollar Scatter symbols and ignite the reels!

Watch for the Golden Apple Wild symbol to boost your winnings!

Gamble

Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature!

Jackpot Cards

Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed!

In Juliy, the company also created a whole new fantasy world full of rewards and magic features. Magic Guardians takes players on an epic adventure for great winnings.

Join the quest with Magic Guardians. Amusnet Interactive presents аn unbeatable warrior in а galaxy journey. Be brave and follow him through these fantasy spins!

Enjoy an amazing magical slot with the most wanted treasure of all! This 5 reel, 25 lines video slot offers exciting features, outstanding graphics and wild sound effects.

Watch out for the Scatter symbol because it will grant you more magical spins. The Unicorn symbol is your Wild, boosting your winnings.

EGT Interactive drives growth with rebrand to Amusnet Interactive

The team has successfully crafted and provided games for more than ten years, although the company was officially established six years ago. Ever since, it has enjoyed rapid growth, delivering an exciting range of mobile-friendly iGaming products that combine the best of classic slots with the latest game features, graphics, and sounds.

With the iGaming sector transforming fast, the company decided to stay one step ahead by evolving to a new brand name that better reflects its core offering and company values.

Successful rebranding

Welcoming the successful rebranding, Mr Georgiev stated: “EGT Interactive has grown immensely in terms of products, partner operators, markets. We now have more than 200 games and work with over 750 operators in 20-plus markets.

“Our new Amusnet Interactive brand is a significant milestone in our development. This is the most effective way to communicate our business growth and values.”

Amusnet Interactive offers a portfolio of Live Casino games, Keno and Lotto to an increasing number of regulated markets worldwide. The new verticals add a comprehensive suite of content for our iGaming operators.

