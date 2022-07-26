Amusnet Interactive launches its newest video slot: Power Hot

This slot offers 6+1 reels and up to 200704 reel ways pay.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive grants you a mixture of burning wins. This video slot is packed with fun features and surprises. And best of all, there are hundreds of thousands of ways to win.

Heat up and hit the reels of Power Hot!

Amusnet Interactive presents a classic video slot with a variety of lucky symbols and fruits of success. It is a combination of burning spins and frutilicious wins.

Go wild with Power Hot!

This slot offers 6+1 reels and up to 200704 reel ways pay with exciting features, all available with eye-catching graphics and sensational sound.

Land the Star scatter and let it ignite and award free spins. Watch for the Joker Wild symbol, substituting for all symbols except the scatter.

Ways to Win: Different amount of symbols on every spin brings more excitement and rewards!

Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature!

Jackpot Cards: Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed!