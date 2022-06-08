Winnings await in Amusnet Interactive’s newest slot Flaming Hot 6 Reels

Amusnet Interactive presents one of its latest video slots, Flaming Hot 6 Reels.

Press release.- This game is a modern version of retro symbol slots. A fruity treat with lucky and juicy favourites. Burst your winnings with Flaming Hot 6 Reels.

Amusnet Interactive presents a classic video slot with a combination of hot spins and fruits of success. This slot is so hot that it sets your winnings on fire!

Spin the burning rewards in Flaming Hot 6 Reels. This 6 reel, 40 fixed lines video slot offers Mystery Jackpot, Scatter, and Wild to boost your winnings.

Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature!

Jackpot Cards: Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed!

