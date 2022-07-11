Go straight to the stars with Magic Guardians, Amusnet Interactive newest video slot

Enjoy an amazing magical slot with the most wanted treasure of all.

Amusnet Interactive presents its newest slot release: Magic Guardians.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive team created a whole new fantasy world full of rewards and magic features. This video slot release will take you on an epic adventure for great winnings.

Join the quest with Magic Guardians. Amusnet Interactive presents аn unbeatable warrior in а galaxy journey. Be brave and follow him through these fantasy spins!

Enjoy an amazing magical slot with the most wanted treasure of all! This 5 reel, 25 lines video slot offers exciting features, outstanding graphics and wild sound effects.

Watch out for the Scatter symbol because it will grant you more magical spins. The Unicorn symbol is your Wild, boosting your winnings.

Free Spins: A winning combination of 3 Scatters triggers 15 free spins.

Super Games: During Free Spins, 2 Scatter symbols may trigger 10 Super Games with special reels.

Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature!

Jackpot Cards: Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed!