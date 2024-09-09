Allwyn reports 5% rise in revenue for Q2

The company says it will continue to transform its global lottery operations.

Czech Republic.- The lottery giant Allwyn International has reported unaudited Q2 results showing a 5 per cent rise in revenue to €2.15bn. It highlighted strong organic growth at OPAP in Greece, Sazka in the Czech Republic and Casinos Austria.

Adjusted EBITDA was down by 11 per cent to €340m. However, figures are not directly comparable due to the start of Allwyn’s operation of the UK National Lottery in the first quarter. Excluding the UK, EBITDA was up by 4 per cent.

The quarter also saw Allywn acquire 70 per cent of the game developer Instant Win Gaming (IWG), which supplies 25 international lotteries. The company said it intends to keep IWG co-founders Rhydian Fisher and Simon Bucknall as CEO and COO respectively.

Allwyn CEO Robert Chvátal said: “I am pleased to report another quarter of continued progress and solid financial performance, reflecting the continued execution of our growth strategies.

“We delivered solid profitability growth outside the United Kingdom and once again benefited from a strong performance by our equity method investees. Excluding the United Kingdom, as well as Allwyn LS Group, which was acquired during the first half of 2023, adjusted EBITDA increased 4% year-on-year.”

In May, Allwyn announced that it would move its UK National Lottery operation to new offices near its current location. It will remain in Watford but will move to a new development, The Clarendon Works in Clarendon Road, by spring of next year.

The new site is still being built by the developer Regal and is set to be finished next month. Allwyn said it chose The Clarendon Works because it will be powered by renewable energy. It has agreed to pre-let 63,527 sq ft, occupying six floors of the grade-A development. The existing offices in Tolpits Lane in Watford were inherited from Camelot UK, which Allwyn bought before taking over the lottery licence itself this year.

Meanwhile, Northern & Shell’s lawsuit against the Gambling Commission seeking damages because it lost the National Lottery tender will be held next year. The Health Lottery operator, which is owned by Richard Desmond, claims the British regulator mishandled the tender process.

At a case management conference last week, the Gambling Commission sought to split the case in two, but it was decided that it would advance as a single case in October 2025. Northern & Shell is reportedly seeking $25.5m in damages.