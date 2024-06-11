Lawsuit against Gambling Commission’s National Lottery tender to be heard in 2025

Northern & Shell’s case against the Gambling Commission will not advance until next year.

UK.- Northern & Shell’s lawsuit against the Gambling Commission in which it seeks damages because it lost the National Lottery tender will be held next year. The Health Lottery operator, which is owned by Richard Desmond, claims the British regulator mishandled the tender process.

At a case management conference last week, the Gambling Commission sought to split the case in two, but it was decided that it would advance as a single case in October 2025. Northern & Shell is reportedly seeking $25.5m in damages.

The former National Lottery operator Camelot also took legal action over the tender initially. However, the company was sold to the victor Allwyn, putting an end to the matter. A case brought by IGT, Camelot’s former technology partner, was dismissed. Allwyn’s ten-year National Lottery licence began in February of this year.

Meanwhile, Allwyn intends to cut its remaining ties with Russia’s Gazprom by the end of this month amid criticism from UK MPs over the time it was taking. Allwyn International has reported revenue of €2.1bn for Q1 2024, a rise of 28 per cent year-on-year.