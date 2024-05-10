Allwyn to move UK National Lottery HQ to new offices

The operator will move to a new building in Watford.

UK.- Allwyn will move its UK National Lottery operation to new offices near its current location. It will remain in Watford but will move to a new development, The Clarendon Works in Clarendon Road, by spring of next year.

The new site is still being built by the developer Regal and is set to be finished next month. Allwyn said it chose The Clarendon Works because it will be powered by renewable energy. It has agreed to pre-let 63,527 sq ft, occupying six floors of the grade-A development. The existing offices in Tolpits Lane offices in Watford were inherited from Camelot UK, which Allwyn bought before taking over the lottery licence itself this year.

Allwyn CEO Andria Vidler said: “The National Lottery and Watford go hand in hand, so we’re absolutely delighted to be relocating our home to a new site in the area.

“This marks our commitment not only to Watford and the wonderful community here, but to our ambition to create a net zero National Lottery with a more modern, sustainable head office fit for our future plans.”

Regal co-founder Paul Eden said: “Allwyn’s desire to enable positive social impact through its business is one that thoroughly chimes with Regal, and we’re delighted that the team has chosen The Clarendon Works.”