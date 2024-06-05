Lawsuit over Gambling Commission National Lottery tender reaches court 

Northern & Shell is seeking damages after losing another tender for the lottery.

UK.- With Allywn’s acquisition of Camelot UK and assumption as the new UK National Lottery operator, we might have thought that any legal fallout over the Gambling Commission’s decision to choose the Czech gaming giant was over. However, Northern & Shell PLC is still going ahead with its case for damages.

The Health Lottery operator was one of the four candidates that entered the Gambling Commission’s tender for the lottery licence, along with Allwyn, the then incumbent Camelot and Italy’s Sisal (now owned by Flutter). This time it’s reportedly seeking £20m in damages.

Owned by media mogul Richard Desmond, Northern & Shell has failed in several National Lottery tenders over the years. This time around, unlike the other contenders, it had not confirmed its participation.

The Case Management Conference is set for 10.30am today (Wednesday) at the Rolls Building, Fetter Lane, London. Michael Bowsher QC is representing Northern & Shell and Sarah Hannaford QC the Gambling Commission. Allwyn will be represented by Quinn Emanuel.

A case brought by IGT, Camelot’s former technology partner, against the Gambling Commission, was dismissed.