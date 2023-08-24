Allwyn names Martin Novák as data director for UK National Lottery 

Martin Novák will oversee Allwyn’s data strategy as it prepares to take over the UK National Lottery.

UK.- Allwyn has named Martin Novák as its UK data director. He takes up responsibility for data strategy for Allwyn’s operation of the UK National Lottery. Novák joined Allwyn over seven years ago as a senior CRM specialist. He has spent the last five years as head of business intelligence.

Novák wrote on LinkedIn: “Thrilled to share my new role as Data Director at Allwyn UK for the remainder of our transition until we become operator of The National Lottery in February 2024! Excited to lead data-driven strategies and help shape our plans for the future of Fourth National Lottery licence.”

In a description of his new position, Novák said his duties included “helping shape Allwyn data landscape in preparation for taking on the Fourth National Lottery Licence, with primary focus on Business intelligence, Data warehousing, and Data management, all within the framework of robust Enterprise Data Governance”.

Novák’s appointment comes as Allwyn advances with plans for the transition of the UK National Lottery. The Czech group’s tenure as the new licence holder will begin in February 2024 following its success in the Gambling Commission’s tender last year. Its preparations have been aided by its acquisition of outgoing operator Camelot UK from the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTTP).

Last month, Allwyn UK named Andria Vidler to take up the position of CEO from October 1. She replaces Robert Chvátal, Allwyn International’s CEO, who has been leading the operator’s UK business on an interim basis. Chvátal will remain group CEO.

Vidler has experience in UK media and entertainment, most recently as CEO of marketing production firm TAG Worldwide. She previously served as CEO of EMI in the UK and Ireland and CEO of Centaur Media. Prior to that, she occupied senior roles at Capital Radio, Bauer Media and the BBC. In other recent appointments affecting the UK National Lottery, Paul Sweeney has been named interim chair of UK National Lottery Community Fund.