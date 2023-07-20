Allwyn UK names Andria Vidler as CEO amid National Lottery preparations

Vidler will take the helm as Allwyn prepares for its revamp of the UK National Lottery.

UK.- Allwyn UK has named Andria Vidler as its new CEO, effective from October 1. She replaces Robert Chvátal, Allwyn International’s CEO, who has been leading the operator’s nascent UK business on an interim basis. Chvátal will remain group CEO.

Vidler has experience in UK media and entertainment, most recently as CEO of marketing production firm TAG Worldwide. She previously served as CEO of EMI in the UK and Ireland and CEO of Centaur Media. Prior to that, she occupied senior roles at Capital Radio, Bauer Media and the BBC.

She will take the helm of Allwyn UK ahead of the start of its ten-year National Lottery licence on February 1, 2024. The company, which is already running the lottery after buying incumbent operator Camelot UK, has pledged a major revamp and to generate more funds for good causes. It will be the first time in its three-decade history that the lottery has had an operator other than Camelot.

Vidler said: “This is such an exciting opportunity to ensure The National Lottery, a hugely loved UK brand that delivers immense benefits to society, is in the best shape possible for the future. I can’t wait to get to work alongside partners and colleagues from across our Allwyn and Camelot teams to make this vision a reality.”

Justin King, chairman of Allwyn UK, said: “Andria’s extensive expertise in helping entertainment brands adapt to the realities and opportunities of a data-enabled, multichannel landscape will be a fantastic asset to The National Lottery. I’m delighted to have her on board, as well as continuing to benefit from Robert’s global lottery expertise as a UK board member and active supporter for the UK team.”

Chvátal said: “Andria’s experience of developing and managing compelling brands, content and campaigns that connect with audiences in a fast-changing digital environment made her the ideal choice for our new CEO. In her new role, she will not only be able to draw on the great talent we have in the UK but also all the advantages of the powerful Allwyn Group platform.”

Allwyn International reported revenue of €1.64bn for Q1. That’s a rise of 80 per cent year-on-year and follows the incorporation of Camelot UK as well as US-based Camelot Lottery Solutions.