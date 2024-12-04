All eyes on ICE: Merkur Group anticipates debut in Barcelona with excitement

Visitors from around the world flocked to the Merkur Group exhibition plateau during ICE 2024 to marvel at their latest product innovations.

Merkur Group says “Goodbye London, hello Barcelona.”

Press release.- After ten editions at the London Exhibition Center, ICE, the world’s largest and most important trade fair for the international gaming industry, is moving to its new home at Fira Barcelona Gran Via. From January 20 to 22, 2025, around 400 exhibitors from across the globe will gather in the vibrant Mediterranean metropolis for the first time to showcase the latest trends, technologies, and transformations in the international gaming sector. Among them will be the Merkur Group, one of the largest and most renowned exhibitors, proudly presenting its diverse and innovative product portfolio across an impressive exhibition space of approximately 2,500 m². With its international sales brand Merkur Gaming and numerous other subsidiaries, the German gaming giant will be located at booth 3E30 and 3E50.

Dominik Raasch, who is operationally responsible for the Merkur business segment and, effective January 1, 2025, will serve as Management Board member, Merkur Sales, said: “A new city, a new exhibition hall, and a completely redesigned booth – ICE 2025 is set to be something truly special for the Merkur Group.”

Then, he added: “The move to Barcelona will inject fresh energy into the trade show, offering groundbreaking and promising opportunities for the entire gaming industry. Our new booth concept will showcase our products more compellingly than ever, directing even greater attention to the Merkur World and ensuring a successful new chapter for the entire group in Barcelona.”

As usual, Merkur Gaming will shine at ICE 2025 with a vibrant display of attractive products tailored to the international market. In particular, the two linked progressive jackpot systems Clash Link and Link Wave impressively demonstrate the company’s extensive understanding of innovative, fun-promising, and demand-oriented content. Featuring outstanding graphics and adrenaline-pumping features, these systems elevate the thrill of multi-game play to new heights, making them surefire crowd-pleasers since their introduction at ICE 2024.

Another standout is the multi-game package Merkur Prime, which boasts a revamped menu interface, an enhanced player interface, additional game titles, and unified sound and winning animations, creating an even more immersive gaming experience. Merkur Gaming will also spotlight its classic systems, Mystic Link and Five, which have become player favourites, particularly in Eastern Europe and South America. Presenting these content highlights is the modular cabinet family Mod Ex, which will be displayed in three different versions with varying monitor, base, and body configurations.

True to tradition, Merkur Group will bring a diverse array of technologies to ICE 2025, with ten of its subsidiaries showcasing their extensive product and service offerings on the Barcelona stage. While adp Merkur provides exclusive insights into the portfolio for the terrestrial home market of Germany, Merkur Dosniha captivates its Spanish audience with standout products designed for local needs.

The online gaming world will take centre stage in the Merkur eSolutions area, where the umbrella brand will collaborate with the Merkur Group subsidiaries Euro Payment Group, Bede Gaming, and edict egaming to present a cutting-edge 360-degree approach that seamlessly bridges the land-based and online gaming spheres with innovative product solutions.

The cash-handling experts from GeWeTe will be presenting their usual wide range of products, including solutions for checking, dispensing and recycling banknotes and coins that are suitable for use in vending machines. Following their successful collaboration at G2E 2024, the two strategic partners Gaming Arts and Spintec will also feature prominently at ICE 2025, contributing to a strong showing for the Merkur Group. While Spintec will showcase an extensive line-up of ETGs, Gaming Arts impressively highlights the influence of North American gaming solutions.

Athanasios ‘Sakis’ Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming, said: “We have a lot to offer at ICE 2025. In addition to a wide range of first-class technologies for an exceptional gaming experience, we’re introducing a completely new booth design featuring a significantly larger exhibition space, a new catering area, and elegant design elements.

“With everything in place for a successful trade show presence, we eagerly anticipate the new ICE era in Barcelona with great enthusiasm and confidence. We look forward to exciting encounters with customers, colleagues, industry experts, and members of the press.”