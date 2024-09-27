Leadership transition within the Merkur Group

Paul Gauselmann steps down from the group’s executive management. At the same time, Michael Gauselmann assumes the roles of Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors of the Gauselmann Family Foundation. Lars Felderhoff has been appointed the new Chairman of the Management Board.

Press release.- A new chapter is dawning for the Merkur Group as company founder Paul Gauselmann is set to retire as Management Board Chairman on 1 October, stepping back from the company’s executive leadership. For 67 years, he has shaped the group’s destiny, transforming a part-time one-man business into an internationally acclaimed group of companies with total sales revenues of around EUR 4bn and external sales revenues of over EUR 2.7bn.

“I have consistently devoted my energy to the company’s welfare, and at the same time to the benefit of our approximately 15,000 employees,” he stated. “Now the time has come to entrust my life’s work to the younger generation,” explained Paul Gauselmann.

Lars Felderhoff, 48, CFO of the Merkur Group, will assume the role of chairman. He will be supported by Jürgen Stühmeyer (64), a Management Board member responsible for sales, and Manfred Stoffers (70), a Management Board member responsible for marketing, communications, and political affairs, as vice-chairs. “I am delighted that this trio is taking over the helm. They are outstanding leaders with a deep understanding of the company,” adds Paul Gauselmann, who will continue his association with the company as a member of the Gauselmann Family Foundation.

A generational shift is also taking place on another level: Michael Gauselmann (68) is set to assume the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board from Manfred Grünewald (89) on 1 October. He will also succeed Paul Gauselmann as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gauselmann Family Foundation.

As the sole shareholder of the group, the Foundation is the hub for all fundamental strategic decisions. “I am thrilled that my son Michael is embracing this important responsibility and will contribute his international experience to our company,” states Paul Gauselmann.

Michael Gauselmann, a business administration graduate, joined the group in 1982 and worked across all business segments. He advanced internationalisation by establishing the subsidiary Atronic in 1993, overseeing all foreign operations. For a decade, he served as vice-chairman of the Management Board before becoming co-chairman of the Group Management Board, sharing responsibilities with Paul Gauselmann from 2004 to 2012. From 2013, he was involved in the then-Gauselmann Family Council and, from 2016, in the Gauselmann Family Foundation.

Lars Felderhoff will assume responsibility for executive management as the new Group Chairman. He has overseen the finances and organisation of the Merkur Group since 2018. He started his career in 2000 at the subsidiary Atronic. From 2007 to 2011, he expanded his expertise at the gaming group GTech (now IGT) and at Metro Cash & Carry International, a wholesale group. Felderhoff rejoined Merkur in 2011 as the Commercial Director of the adp Merkur subsidiary. In that capacity, he was in charge of commercial operations for the Merkur business segment, encompassing over 40 companies both in Germany and internationally. As a native of Rahden, he has close ties to the region and understands the roots of the corporate group. “The challenge is immense, and naturally, we will not be able to fill the shoes of an entrepreneur like Paul Gauselmann one-to-one. However, the company is robust and agile enough to continue setting new benchmarks in the future.”

He is assisted by the Management Board’s Vice-Chairs, Jürgen Stühmeyer and Manfred Stoffers. Stühmeyer, who hails from Minden, has dedicated 37 years to the Eastern-Westphalian company, starting as a trainee in 1987 and progressively advancing through the ranks. In his function as the Management Board member responsible for sales, he has directed the strategic orientation and commercial success of the entire Merkur pillar since 2007. Manfred Stoffers joined the company in 2011 as a consultant to the Chairman of Gauselmann AG, and was appointed Management Board member responsible for Marketing, Communications and Political Affairs in 2015.

Paul Gauselmann expressed great satisfaction with the top-level personnel changes, stating, “Reorganising the company by the time I turn 90 has been my wish for some time. We have accomplished this very well and are ideally positioned for the future, particularly as my son Michael, both a member of the Gauselmann family and an experienced entrepreneur, will continue to be involved in the most critical decisions.”