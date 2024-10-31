Tomás Mieles, Merkur Gaming: “Our products are very flexible to adapt to different markets with a certain gaming culture and habits”

Tomás Mieles, Business Development at Merkur Gaming, shares his insights on the company’s attendance at G2E Las Vegas.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Tomás Mieles, business development at Merkur Gaming, reflects on the company’s presence at G2E Las Vegas, highlighting the innovative new products showcased and the strategic partnerships that enhanced Merkur’s offerings on the global stage.

How was your experience at G2E Las Vegas this year, and what were the key takeaways from the event for Merkur Gaming?

The Global Gaming Expo is always a special place for us to meet our customers who consistently are eager to see what is new in the world of Merkur Gaming. It was yet again an unforgettable experience. For the first time, we welcomed our strategic partners, Gaming Arts and Spintec, to our booth.

Merkur Gaming has built its reputation on innovation and delivering exceptional game content. Could you share any insights into the innovations or product developments you showcased at G2E?

Our product showcase primarily focused on the popular Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems. With Link Wave and Clash Link, we presented two Linked Progressives that instantly became major attractions at the trade show. On top of that, we demonstrated our content to G2E visitors on the Mod Ex cabinet, which stood out from other cabinets at the trade fair, primarily due to its unprecedented modularity and exceptional flexibility, allowing the monitor, base, and body to be freely configured according to player preferences and customer needs.

Given Merkur Gaming’s experience in adapting to diverse markets, how do you tailor your product offerings to meet the unique gaming habits of various regions, especially in emerging markets?

Our products are very flexible to adapt to different markets with a certain gaming culture and habits. They are fully customisable to meet specific customers, allowing them to optimally address the needs of our clients, especially in emerging markets. A key component in this are our local product managers and our senior product managers from the headquarters who study each operation to bring the best suitable configurations.

Latin America is often seen as a growing market with significant potential. What is Merkur Gaming’s current strategy or future plans for expanding your presence in the LatAm region?

Latin America has always been a market that evolves very fast and continues to play a key role for us. There is a highly competitive landscape of offerings, making a continuous optimisation process essential. Merkur Gaming’s radar is steadily on the lookout for opportunities where the law allows business to be done. Brazil, for example, is one of the regions that we have been waiting a long time for and which is very interesting.

“Latin America has always been a market that evolves very fast and continues to play a key role for us.”

With a strong emphasis on localised game content, how do you approach game development for the LatAm market? Are there any specific features or trends you’re focusing on to resonate with players in the region?

In Latin America, gambling is seen as a form of entertainment, and there is always a desire for an appealing environment for it. Our development teams and product management are responsible for understanding the dynamics of the Latin American market to discover, learn, and implement new successful methods and mechanics.

With the gaming industry evolving rapidly, what trends are you seeing that will shape the future of gaming, and how is Merkur Gaming positioning itself to stay ahead?

Since some years ago, it is on online gaming and sports betting what moves the gaming landscape. There are both well-established markets and continuously new markets adopting online regulation. It is up to us in the land-based sector as well as in the online sector to develop compelling omni-channel solutions for players and markets. Achieving long-term success depends on creating forward-thinking technological solutions that cater to varied preferences, age groups, and leisure interests. Merkur Gaming tries to keep pace in this challenge.

Quality and customer service are pillars of Merkur Gaming’s identity. How do you continue to innovate in terms of customer engagement and experience at the gaming machines?

Outstanding quality and excellent customer service are fundamental values of Merkur Gaming that are embedded in our day-to-day processes and activities. We live these values in our products and services. Innovative games, first-class service, decades of experience and our sense of responsibility continue to be in demand among customers and make Merkur Gaming a reliable brand that stands for good and safe entertainment.