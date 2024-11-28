Dominik Raasch, Meik Sellenriek and David Schnabel were appointed to the Management Board of Merkur.com AG

Jürgen Stühmeyer is set to join the Supervisory Board of Merkur.com AG. Meanwhile, Dieter Kuhlmann will retire.

Press release.- Merkur.com AG is pushing ahead with the generational change at the top of the group: Dominik Raasch, Head of Sales and Management Spokesman, adp Merkur, Meik Sellenriek, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Management Spokesman for the arcade segment (Merkur Casino) and David Schnabel, Managing Director of Merkur Spielbanken, will be appointed to the Management Board with effect from January 1 in a move that reassigns responsibilities for the major business segments Sales and Gaming Operations.

Dominik Raasch becomes the new Management Board member with responsibility for Merkur Sales, with Meik Sellenriek assuming responsibility for the group’s national and international arcade business. David Schnabel will head up the newly created Casinos Management Board division.

Michael Gauselmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Merkur.com AG, said: “I am delighted that Dominik Raasch, Meik Sellenriek and David Schnabel will bear greater responsibility in the future. They all have the Merkur gene and have proven in the past that they are ready to take the lead in driving forward the strategic development in their respective divisions.”

As a new Merkur.com AG Management Board member, Meik Sellenriek is assuming responsibility for national and international arcade business from 1 January.

For his part, Jürgen Stühmeyer, Management Board member, Merkur Sales and Management Board Vice-Chair, is moving to the Supervisory Board of Merkur.com AG and to the Board of Directors of the Gauselmann Family Foundation. After more than 37 years with the company and an outstanding career that has taken him from trainee through the ranks to a position on the Management Board, he will maintain close ties to the company in his new role.

“Together with my father, Jürgen Stühmeyer has made a significant contribution to developing the Merkur Group into a successful international company. adp’s success bears his signature. With his move to the Supervisory Board, we will make even greater use of this potential in future to secure the long-term growth of the Group. I am grateful that Mr. Stühmeyer will continue to support me with his expertise in this area,” said Michael Gauselmann.

David Schnabel will join the Management Board of Merkur.com AG at the turn of the year in charge of the Casinos division.

He will be succeeded on the Management Board by Dominik Raasch. The 40-year-old business administration graduate started his career with the Merkur Group in 2004 and has since held positions as Head of Market Research, Head of Brand Management, Consultant to the Management Board and Director of Global Product Management. Three years ago, he assumed responsibility for Sales and also became Management Spokesman. In this function, he already has operational responsibility for the Merkur business segment. He is a highly experienced industry expert and leadership personality who is instrumental in ensuring that adp Merkur GmbH continues to strengthen its reputation as a successful innovation leader.

Gaming Operations to be represented for the first time by two Board members

Responsibility for Gaming Operations, to date, represented on the Management Board by Dieter Kuhlmann, will be in the hands of Meik Sellenriek and David Schnabel. Meik Sellenriek (56) has been with the Merkur Group for 27 years. He started out as an SAP Consultant, later became Project Manager and from 2009 took up a position as Management PA in the arcade segment (Merkur Casino). In 2012, Meik Sellenriek was appointed its Managing Director and CFO. Since 2021, he has also been Management Spokesman with responsibility for national and international activities in the arcade and gastronomy segments.

In David Schnabel (51), the group’s executive management is also gaining an acknowledged casino specialist. In his function as Managing Director of Merkur Spielbanken, he has played a crucial role in overseeing the emergence of casinos as a mainstay of the company’s success in recent years. David Schnabel has been with the Eastern-Westphalian company for ten years and, in addition to his management role at Merkur Spielbanken, he has also been responsible for player protection. Before that, he worked at the Westspiel Group for over 20 years. To reflect their growing importance, casinos will for the first time be represented by a separate Management Board division.

Jürgen Stühmeyer, Vice-Chair and Management Board member with responsibility for Sales, joins the Supervisory Board of Merkur.com AG.

As part of the personnel realignment, Dieter Kuhlmann, who until now has had overall responsibility for the Gaming Operations segment, will be able to fulfill his wish and take his well-deserved retirement. The enormous success in this business segment is inexorably linked with his name. “Not only has Mr Kuhlmann been exceptionally successful, he has also set benchmarks in terms of personnel management and recognition of the work of employees in the branches. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for his personal commitment and outstanding contribution over the years,” says Michael Gauselmann. Dieter Kuhlmann joined the company in December 2000 and was appointed to the Management Board in 2011. Since then, he has been responsible for the Gaming Operations business segment.

Farewell after 24 years: Dieter Kuhlmann, Management Board member with responsibility for Gaming Operations, is retiring.

“It is a great pleasure for me that we have completed the rejuvenation of the Group’s Management Board with these personnel changes,” explains Michael Gauselmann. “We are looking forward to the challenges of the future and are in the best possible position to meet them.”