AGS appoints Robert Ziems as chief legal officer

Ziems will lead the company’s legal and compliance affairs.

US.- AGS, a supplier of slot, table and interactive products and services, has announced that Robert Ziems will join the company as chief legal officer, effective immediately. Ziems succeeds Victor Gallo, who has retired as AGS’ general counsel after serving since 2010. Gallo will remain as secretary for the company.

With more than 24 years of gaming and legal experience, served for 12 years at Aruze Gaming America, where he led global legal affairs, regulatory compliance and human resources. Prior to Aruze, he served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Mikohn Gaming, later known as Progressive Gaming International Corporation.

He began in the gaming industry as associate general counsel at Station Casino, and later joined Aristocrat Technologies as associate general counsel.

David Lopez, AGS president and chief executive officer, said: “Rob is a great addition to our leadership team as we diversify AGS’ portfolio and advance our business strategy. He has deep gaming and regulatory experience combined with a forward-thinking and collaborative leadership approach.

“Looking back, it is difficult to overstate the extraordinary impact Vic has had on AGS over the past 12 years. He was instrumental in the acquisition and integration of Cadillac Jack, as well as the Company’s IPO in 2018, and he has helped shape the strategy, structure, and culture that have made AGS successful as a Company today. On behalf of the entire leadership team, we wish him a well-deserved retirement.”

Last month, AGS appointed Adam Chibib as chairman of the board. Chibib succeeds David Sambur, who recently stepped down from the board. Sambur served as chairman for the past five years and as a member of the board since 2013.

Earlier this month PlayAGS announced an online game content partnership with DraftKings. Through the deal, AGS will provide DraftKings Casino with over 20 of its proprietary slot titles for its North American online casino operations.