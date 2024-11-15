VBET wins “Best Online Casino Operator 2024” at SiGMA Europe

This achievement highlights the company’s commitment to providing an exceptional user experience by combining cutting-edge technology with a wide range of options and a secure process.

Press release.- VBET has been crowned the “Best Online Casino Operator 2024” at the highly coveted SiGMA Europe event, cementing its position as a leader in the online gaming industry.

“This award recognised our dedication to creating a responsible, enjoyable environment for players, making this accolade even more significant. As we expand into new markets, the list of strategic partnerships grows alongside our constant drive to expand our offering. This award serves as a stepping stone on our path to reach more players and set new standards in the industry,” the company stated.

Arman Khachatryan, VBET’s Managing Director, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the award: “We are incredibly proud to receive the Best Online Casino Operator award at SiGMA Europe 2024. This recognition is a testament to our entire team’s hard work, passion, and effort. Our mission has always been to deliver the highest quality experience in the safest environment possible to our users. This award not only recognizes our dedication to this mission but also motivates us to continue expanding into new markets and territories.”

VBET’s innovative approach and consistent growth in the competitive iGaming industry continue to set new standards. According to the company, this award further solidifies its reputation as a reliable platform for online gaming enthusiasts worldwide.