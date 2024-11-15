BEGE Awards 2024: shortlisted companies announced

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on November 27 at Club Black & White, in Sofia.

Press release.- The Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo (BEGE) has announced the shortlisted nominees for the BEGE Awards 2024, recognising the most innovative, impactful, and successful companies and products in the gaming and entertainment industry. The awards ceremony will take place on November 27 at the prestigious Club Black & White in the Grand Hotel Millennium, Sofia.

The BEGE Awards honour excellence across a wide range of categories, celebrating the achievements of organisations that have significantly contributed to the advancement and success of gaming. This year, the nominations reflect a diverse and competitive field of participants, from groundbreaking games to pioneering service providers.

With entries spanning various industry segments, the BEGE Awards highlight the importance of innovation, quality, and leadership in shaping the future of gaming and entertainment. A panel of experts will select the winners in all categories based on rigorous criteria, including creativity, market impact, technological innovation, and overall contribution to the industry.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on November 27 at Club Black & White, in Sofia. The categories are divided into Online and Land Based segments, including Online Game of the Year, Online Platform, Online Provider, Sports Betting Platform, Innovative Online Product, Online Casino Operator, Marketing campaign of 2024, Customer Support, Slot Machine, Casino Management System, Live game Product, Innovative Product, Slot Operator, International Casino Operator, Responsible Gaming Program, Industry innovation and more. You can view the shortlisted companies by following the link.

The awards ceremony promises to be a night of celebration and networking, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries from across the globe. It will serve as a platform to honour the past year’s achievements and inspire continued excellence in the industry.

Nataliya Baevska, project manager of BEGE, said: “We are thrilled to announce this year’s shortlist for the BEGE Awards 2024. These nominations represent the best in the gaming and entertainment industry, showcasing the remarkable talent and innovation that drive our field forward.”