Stretch Network launches its latest tournament: CRAZY?! [Overlay Edition]

Press release.- Stretch Network has announced the launch of its latest poker tournament, CRAZY?! [Overlay Edition], designed to engage small and medium stakes players.

The event will take place on November 24th and will feature a guaranteed prize pool of €11,111, with a buy-in and re-entry set at €1 each.

The tournament will follow an 8-max table format and allow up to 2,000 players to participate. Moreover, entry phases will start from just €0.1, providing multiple opportunities for players to join.

With an overlay in place, this tournament is expected to offer additional value for participants. Stretch Network representatives expressed: “Stretch Network is inviting partners to collaborate and make this event a success for the poker community.”