AGS signs content partnership with DraftKings

US.- PlayAGS, a supplier of slot, table, and interactive products and services, has announced an online game content partnership with DraftKings. Through the deal, AGS will provide DraftKings Casino with over 20 of its proprietary slot titles for its North American online casino operations.

AGS has over 10 titles live with DKNG in New Jersey, such as River Dragons, Fu Nan Fu Nu, Rakin’ Bacon!, Jade Wins, Capital Gains, and two games from the Imperial 88 game family: Peacock Beauty and Tiger Lord. More titles will launch in the next months, including Golden Wins Deluxe, which is nominated in the 5th Annual Eilers & Krejik Gaming (EKG) Slot Awards in the igaming category for top-performing new online game.

Gary Hardy, AGS senior vice president and general manager of interactive, said: “The launch of AGS’ real-money gaming content on DraftKings Casino represents a considerable accomplishment for the company. We are pleased to provide DraftKings players in New Jersey with the differentiated, exciting, and high-energy gaming experiences we are known for delivering, and we are excited to further expand our partnership with DKNG moving forward.”

Last month, AGS appointed Adam Chibib as chairman of the board. Chibib succeeds David Sambur, who recently stepped down from the board. Sambur served as chairman for the past five years and as a member of the board since 2013.

DraftKings partners with Gamres for Positive Play Scale tool

DraftKings and Gamres, a responsible gaming (RG) consulting and research practice based in Ontario, announced a collaboration. Gamres will introduce the Positive Play Scale to DraftKings in a bid to help optimise safer play.

The Positive Play Scale tool measures player’s responsible gaming knowledge and behaviours by asking them about four key beliefs: personal responsibility, gaming literacy, honesty and control, and pre-commitment. The online survey will be used on a US.-based sample of DraftKings players. The firm will then analyze the results and suggest how DraftKings can optimise its responsible gaming strategy.