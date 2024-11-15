EGT Digital partners with BetHub

This collaboration will bring a lot of positives to both companies and the players.

Press release.- BetHub and EGT Digital have started their partnership, as a result of which the leading Bulgarian operator is now using the iGaming platform X-Nave. Its four main modules: CRM Engine, Sport product, Gaming Aggregator and Payment Gateway, enable the betting site to effectively manage all online gaming business verticals and further improve its performance.

CRM Engine provides a wide range of player management tools and bonus features, allowing the operator to create more personalised offerings for its customers, based on their preferences and behaviour.

Through X-Nave’s Sport product BetHub will enrich even more the sport content it offers. The Payment Gateway gives access to numerous payment methods and thanks to the Gaming Aggregator EGT Digital’s slot games are already at the disposal of the website’s visitors. The top-performing titles from Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as the multiplayer game xRide quickly gained popularity among BetHub’s customers.

Kiril Naldzhiev, CEO at BetHub, commented: “We are very glad with our collaboration with EGT Digital so far. The platform has made the management of our business much easier, and the company’s gaming content has shown impressive results that have not only met but exceeded our expectations.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “Partnering with a prominent operator like BetHub is very valuable for us, as it gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the enormous potential of our developments and consolidate our status as a leader in the local market. I am confident that this is the beginning of a very successful collaboration that will bring a lot of positives to both companies and the players themselves.”