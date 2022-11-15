AGA: 20.5 million Americans to wager $1.8bn on 2022 FIFA World Cup

78 per cent of bettors said it was important for them to place their bets legally.

The American Gaming Association has shared its inaugural survey on World Cup wagering.

US.- The American Gaming Association’s (AGA) inaugural survey on World Cup wagering shows that 20.5 million American adults (8 per cent) plan to bet a combined $1.8bn on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to AGA, unlike other major events like the Super Bowl and March Madness that have significant casual betting components, including bracket or squares contests, the vast majority of World Cup bettors (72 per cent) plan to place traditional bets either online, with a bookie or at a physical sportsbook.

Of World Cup bettors, 9.8 million plan to place a bet online; 6 million plan to place a casual bet with a friend, 4.7 million plan to place a bet at a physical casino sportsbook, 4.1 million with a bookie; and 3.5 million as part of a paid pool or fantasy contest.

The survey found the majority (78 per cent) of World Cup bettors say it is important for them to place their bets legally.

“As the first World Cup with widespread availability of legal sports betting, this will certainly be the most bet-upon soccer event ever in the U.S.,” said AGA senior vice president Casey Clark. “With more than half of all American adults having access to legal betting options in their home market, legal sports betting will deepen American fan engagement in the most-watched sporting event in the world.”

Additional survey results include three in 10 (29 per cent) American adults who plan to watch the World Cup intend to wager on the tournament; Gen Z (11 per cent) and Millennial (14 per cent) adults are more interested in betting on the world cup than Gen X (8 per cent) and Baby Boomers (2 per cent).

If they were given $50 to bet, most Americans would put their money on the United States (24 per cent) to win the World Cup, followed by Brazil (19 per cent), Argentina (17 per cent) and Germany (10 per cent).

“As the World Cup kicks off, anyone getting in on the action should have a game plan to bet responsibly. That means setting a budget, keeping it fun, learning the odds and playing with legal, regulated operators,” Clark concluded.

