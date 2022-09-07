Record 46.6 Million Americans Plan to Wager on 2022 NFL Season

Morning Consult, on behalf of the American Gaming Association, conducted an online survey on August 25-27, 2022, among a national sample of 2,210 American adults regarding their betting plans for the upcoming NFL season.

Press release.- A record 46.6 million American adults (18 per cent) plan to bet on the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season, up three per cent year-over-year, according to new American Gaming Association (AGA) research.

Importantly, since the NFL kick-off coincides with the beginning of Responsible Gaming Education Month, nine in ten (92 per cent) U.S. sports bettors report awareness of responsible gaming tools.

“The sustained interest in NFL wagering reflects the growth and continued maturation of legal sports betting across the country,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “Consumers clearly want legal sports betting options and understand the regulated industry’s foundational commitments to responsibility.”

As legalization spreads, bettors are moving away from bookies and toward regulated options. Of American adults:

23 million will place a bet online this season, up 18 per cent from 2021.

6 million will place a bet in-person at a sportsbook this season, up two per cent from 2021.

Just 13 per cent of NFL bettors say they will use a bookie, down two points from last year (15 per cent) and five points from 2020 (18 per cent).

Bookie usage is 50 per cent higher in states without legalized sports betting.

Today, more than half (132 million) of American adults can legally wager in their home state, 18 million more than this time last year. Demonstrating consumer confidence in regulated sportsbooks, nine in 10 (89 per cent) of past-year sports bettors say it is very or somewhat important that they bet with a legal, regulated sportsbook.

Consumer protections are central to the legal marketplace, and past-year sports bettors recognize the industry’s responsibility commitments:

90 per cent recall seeing or hearing about responsible gaming in the past year.

51 per cent saw or heard more responsible gaming information in the past 12 months than they had in previous years.

The majority of past-year sports bettors believe responsible gaming programs are very or somewhat effective (82 per cent) and that the gaming industry is committed to encouraging responsible gaming and combatting problem gambling (81 per cent).

“Responsibility is an underpinning of regulated U.S. sports betting and a clear competitive advantage as we continue to build a sustainable marketplace,” Miller added.

Among NFL bettors, the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9 per cent) are the most popular picks to win Super Bowl LVII, followed by the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs (8 per cent) and the Dallas Cowboys (7 per cent). The Super Bowl will be played in legal sports betting jurisdiction (Arizona) for the first time in February 2023.

