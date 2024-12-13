Affilka by SOFTSWISS to present updates at iGB Affiliate 2025

Affilka by SOFTSWISS is going to present new features and share 2024 year’s results at stand C10.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced that its innovative affiliate marketing management platform, Affilka by SOFTSWISS, will participate in the upcoming iGB Affiliate presenting new features.

iGB Affiliate 2025 will take place in Spain on 21-22 January at Fira Grant Via Barcelona. The event will host over 200 companies and more than 8,000 attendees from around the world.

Participating with the stand for the second year in a row, Affilka by SOFTSWISS is going to present new features and share 2024 year’s results. The platform currently powers over 410 brands, with more than 40 new additions in Q3 2024 alone. Since the beginning of the year, the platform has welcomed over a hundred new brands.

The number of new affiliate accounts registered on the platform increased by 39.6 per cent during the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year. Additionally, new player registrations grew by 62.7 per cent, and the number of unique clicks on referral links increased by 8.9 per cent during the same timeframe.

The growing metrics show the popularity of affiliate marketing in elevating igaming projects. According to the recent igaming Trends 2025 Report, affiliate marketing, along with SEO enhancement, paid advertising, and collaborations with influencers, remains one of the key tools for marketing promotion.

Constantly working on improving user experience, Affilka by SOFTSWISS recently introduced a new Geo-Distributed Redirect feature that reduces redirect times by 2.5 to 5 times. With tests showing a time drop from 1.5 seconds to 300–500 milliseconds, this improvement boosts site traffic by 3.5 per cent to 7 per cent, increasing registrations and deposits. It also enhances reliability and fault tolerance and ensures seamless traffic rerouting during disruptions, offering a faster and more dependable user experience.

Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, summarised: “We acknowledge the essential role of affiliate marketing for promoting igaming projects in a rapidly evolving landscape. The new feature is a game changer, addressing the common issue of players leaving sites due to lag. By drastically reducing latency, the Geo-Distributed Redirect feature ensures seamless navigation and maximises user engagement. Come to our stand at iGB Affiliate to learn more and share your ideas”.



