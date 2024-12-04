SOFTSWISS: Chasing LatAm certification in 2025, Brazil vs the region

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, offers his opinion on the Brazilian iGaming market, its opportunities, and the gaming regulation in South America.

Opinion.- The dawn of a regulated iGaming market in Brazil has generated waves of excitement throughout the industry. As the largest LatAm country prepares for its official iGaming regulations launch in 2025, there’s still a fair share of uncertainty – particularly regarding certification requirements. So, is Brazil the only and the best way to enter the promising LatAm market?

Tackling Brazil’s regulatory complexity

At SOFTSWISS, we believe Brazil offers a huge opportunity, even though the country has strict legislation that demands flexibility, adaptability, and a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape. Our flagship product, the Game Aggregator, which has already earned international certifications, is key to this opportunity.

SOFTSWISS is collaborating closely with testing laboratories accredited by Brazilian authorities, such as GLI and Gaming Associates, ensuring compliance. We are confident that certification will be required to integrate with local providers and operators, and our proactive outlook will help us start immediately once the market officially opens.

It’s not just the Game Aggregator – game providers must also certify their games, ensuring they comply with Brazil’s specific requirements. This includes technical reviews to guarantee the fairness, security, and integrity of gaming systems. The certification process will entail strict documentation requirements, including game mechanics, RTP (Return to Player) values, paytable transparency, and rigorous testing procedures conducted by accredited testing laboratories. However, as those laboratories operate in various regions, operators who have passed similar testing may find the Brazilian certification process similar.

In addition to all the difficulties, the Brazilian prosecutor’s office has been heavily involved in legal discussions regarding iGaming. The body proactively challenges existing gambling regulations and advocates for consumer protection and market integrity.

Expanding across Latin America

While Brazil remains the crown jewel of LatAm iGaming, some may seek certification opportunities across the region. Each neighbouring country has its own regulatory and certification nuances, but they share a rapidly growing appetite for online gambling.

Peru, for example, has moved swiftly to regulate iGaming, with new rules in place since February 2024. The government requires a rigorous review of all gaming platforms and software, like in Brazil, to ensure fairness, transparency, and player protection. To get certified, operators must undergo detailed technical reviews and comply with responsible gambling practices, making Peru a promising market for those willing to invest in meeting these standards.

Meanwhile, Argentina and Chile are striving to regulate their online gaming markets. Argentina’s regulatory landscape resembles the USA’s – it remains fragmented, with each province setting its own rules. However, this presents an opportunity for operators with the flexibility to adapt to local regulations. Chile, on the other hand, is in the process of establishing a unified regulatory framework. These differing approaches highlight the need for adaptability and local expertise when entering these markets.

Colombia has been a pioneer in the LatAm iGaming space. It has a well-established regulatory framework overseen by Coljuegos since 2016. The country has a stable regulatory environment that prioritises player protection and market integrity, making it an attractive market for operators. Mexico also presents significant opportunities, though its regulatory environment is less defined, with a mix of federal and state-level rules that require careful navigation.

Uruguay and Bolivia are gradually moving toward more structured online gambling regulations. Uruguay is extending its existing land-based gambling laws to cover online platforms, and Bolivia is currently exploring new regulations to clarify its market. Both countries offer opportunities for early movers ready to engage with regulators and help shape the emerging frameworks.

Choosing the right path for LatAm success

The LatAm iGaming market is experiencing a period of exciting transformation. The journey through certification – whether in Brazil, Peru, or any other country in the region – may be complex, but it is ultimately worth the effort.

Moving into 2025, SOFTSWISS is not only preparing for Brazil’s market launch but is also finalising its entry into Peru, a country that promises to be a beacon of opportunity for iGaming operators. Latin America is on the brink of a major iGaming revolution, so those looking to be at the forefront must ensure they are ready to face the challenges that lie ahead.