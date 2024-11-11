What trends determine igaming in 2025? Insights from SOFTSWISS report

The report was prepared with the support of eight more brands.

The company’s latest report describes over 15 major trends classified into specific groups: technology, regulation, marketing and business development.

SOFTSWISS, a tech company with over 15 years of experience in igaming, shares its new igaming Trends 2025 Report.

Over 15 major trends have been described and classified into specific groups: technology, regulation, marketing and business development. The report is free to download on the company’s website.

Technology: convergence of AI and Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity remain among the top technology trends in 2025. According to the SOFTSWISS survey, igaming stakeholders rate the importance of AI and Machine Learning as 8.2 out of 10. In 2025, AI will remain crucial for personalisation, problem gambling detection and even decision-making automation.

According to the Splunk survey, 36 per cent of cybersecurity professionals rank AI-powered attacks as a top threat. The fear of AI often arises from its unexplored possibility, but addressing today’s prevalent risks is just as important as preparing for future AI-driven threats. The solution can be investments in AI-powered threat detection systems that analyse large volumes of data in real-time, detect anomalies, and prevent potential fraud.

Regulatory landscape

The global regulatory framework is marked by growing fragmentation, with each region introducing increasingly specific compliance requirements that span various aspects of business development, from taxation to player protection. In 2025, a company’s ability to swiftly adapt to these regional differences will be crucial to its success in the market.

Marketing: brand awareness is a key

In 2025, brand awareness will be essential for long-term growth, driving visibility and player loyalty. The goal is to create a clear association with a trusted name in online entertainment. Strong brand identity, trust, and high engagement will mark effective brand marketing.

The SOFTSWISS survey participants identified the top marketing channels for 2025: influencer partnerships, affiliate marketing, SEO, and paid advertising. Notably, research across the broader digital landscape shows SEO offers the highest ROI among digital marketing activities, exceeding 29 per cent.

Business development through M&A

Mergers and acquisitions have been a significant trend in business development for several years and will continue to be in 2025. Through strategic partnerships or acquisitions, operators can enter new markets, acquire new technologies, or expand product portfolios.

SOFTSWISS, for instance, resorts to this method to enter the South African market and extend its portfolio with new products. The region seems to be a very promising market. Its iGaming sector is expected to reach almost 65 million euro by 2028.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, summarises: “Understanding the trends shaping the future of iGaming is essential when planning next year’s strategy. As a leading industry expert and trendsetter, SOFTSWISS recognises these emerging directions and takes responsibility in offering a visionary igaming Trends 2025 Report for the needs of the whole community”.

Prepared with the support of eight more brands, the report draws upon a comprehensive industry survey, extensive media research, data from the largest Game Aggregator in the market, and SOFTSWISS’ expertise, built over 15 years and enriched by annual interviews with over 1,200 brands. Insights were further enriched by collaborations with leading brands, including SBC, SiGMA, SPRIBE, Oddin.gg, Blask, Boomerang Partners, BGaming and CryptoProcessing, offering a well-rounded perspective on igaming trends.