Aaron Axisa, Booming Games: “We look forward to maximizing the benefits of our participation in ICE London”

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Aaron Axisa, head of sales at Booming Games, provided insights into the company’s strategic plans for 2024 and its focus on innovation as it prepares to make a splash at ICE London 2024.

How are you preparing for ICE London and what are your expectations for the exhibition?

We’re currently gearing up for ICE London, a pivotal event in the igaming industry. Ahead of this significant exhibition, we’re thrilled to announce our recent exclusive collaboration agreement with Ronaldinho, which allows us to produce branded content, and ICE London provides the perfect platform to share this exciting news with the world.

At our standout location, N2-310, we’ll be hosting meetings with our existing and potential clients, leveraging ICE London’s reputation for excellent networking opportunities, brand exposure, and product showcases. This event is not only a chance to unveil our collaboration with Ronaldinho but also to expand our reach by inviting more operators and aggregators on board.

Our primary objective is to strengthen relationships with our existing clients while exploring new possibilities for collaboration. ICE London is the ideal setting for achieving these goals, offering a valuable glimpse into industry news, trends, and competitor strategies. We look forward to maximizing the benefits of our participation in this essential exhibition.

What products are you most eager to showcase?

We are particularly excited to showcase the results of our collaboration with Ronaldinho. Having signed the contract with the international football superstar in November of last year, we’ve been diligently working on creating branded content that features his image. This collaboration is a game-changer for us, and we anticipate that it will set us apart from our competitors.

At the forefront of our showcase are top-notch slots, along with engaging mini-games and exhilarating crash games. We believe that these offerings will resonate well with players and operators alike, providing a unique and exceptional gaming experience.

The combination of Ronaldinho’s iconic image and the quality of our games positions us to make a significant impact in the industry. We look forward to unveiling these exciting products at the upcoming event and receiving valuable feedback from the gaming community.

Do you have any particular plan for Brazil after the legalisation of sports betting and online gaming?

As we are aware, there is sports legislation in Brazil; however, as a slot provider, we are eagerly anticipating the Brazilian government’s full statement on legislation concerning casino products, which we are committed to fully obeying. In the event of the legalization of sports betting and online gaming in Brazil, we have strategic plans in place to tap into this burgeoning market.

Our approach involves closely collaborating with local operators, forming strategic partnerships, and tailoring our offerings to align with the preferences of the Brazilian gaming community. Furthermore, our exclusive collaboration with Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho holds particular significance in this context. Given his revered status in Brazil, Ronaldinho’s involvement enhances our brand visibility and strengthens our connection with the local audience.

We intend to showcase our top-notch slots, mini-games, and crash games featuring Ronaldinho’s image, providing a unique and culturally relevant gaming experience for Brazilian players. The potential legalisation in Brazil aligns seamlessly with our expansion plans, and we are excited about the prospect of contributing to the growth of the gaming industry in this dynamic market.

Out of all of your latest releases, which of the games has brought you the most accolades from players?

Among our recent releases, Holly Jolly Bonanza stole the spotlight and garnered an exceptional level of acclaim from players. The game’s success can be attributed to its captivating design, carefully crafted to evoke the festive spirit. Players across various markets were not only drawn to its visually appealing interface but also captivated by the rich gaming experience it offered.

What set Holly Jolly Bonanza apart were the numerous cool bonuses and interesting features seamlessly integrated into the gameplay. These elements not only added excitement but also provided players with a unique and enjoyable gaming journey.

The positive feedback and enthusiasm from players across different markets have marked Holly Jolly Bonanza as a standout release in our portfolio. It’s truly gratifying to witness the game’s widespread popularity and the joy it brought to our gaming community.

What do you think are the customers’ demands at the time in terms of features and how do you manage to keep up with those demands?

Addressing customer demands is a nuanced challenge, given the diverse player base with varying demographics, age groups, genders, and personal preferences. Recognizing this diversity, it’s crucial to focus on core markets and tailor our approach based on their specific needs.

One effective strategy is to measure the success of particular games within these markets and, in response, develop new products that directly target those demographics. However, even within these efforts, it becomes evident that preferences differ.

Adapting to these diverse preferences requires a nimble approach to game development. By staying attuned to market trends and consistently innovating, we aim to meet the evolving demands of our varied player base. This dynamic strategy enables us to provide a gaming experience that resonates with our audience, regardless of their specific preferences and regional variations.

How would you assess the work carried out last year and what are your objectives for the medium and short term for 2024?

The past year marked a period of immense activity and success for our team. We made significant strides by successfully entering crucial regulated markets, forming partnerships with top-tier operators, and achieving recognition through prestigious award nominations.

An especially gratifying highlight was clinching the igaming Idol Awards for the Finance of the Year category. The crowning achievement of the year was undoubtedly the establishment of our collaboration with the football legend, Ronaldinho.

Kicking off 2024 on a high note, we were honoured to win the SlotsWise affiliate award in the One to Watch 2024 category. This accomplishment underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the gaming industry.

Looking ahead to the medium and short-term objectives for 2024, our focus is on pushing boundaries. We aim to strengthen our position by consistently producing innovative and engaging gaming content. Additionally, we’re excited to unveil a series of games featuring Ronaldinho, adding a unique dimension to our offerings. This year is all about growth, creativity, and delivering unparalleled gaming experiences to our audience.