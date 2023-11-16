Booming Games introduces Holly Jolly Bonanza

The latest slot release from Booming Games delivers Santa-sized big win potential with Free Spins and Multipliers of up to 100x.

Press release.- It’s that time of year when you begin to wonder which list your name will appear on – naughty or nice. But with Booming Games‘ Christmas cracker slot, Holly Jolly BonanzaTM, it doesn’t matter, as anyone can play for potentially big wins.

You can’t feel the festive fun when firing up the reels on this five-reel, six-row slot, which is packed with enough joy to make you feel like a kid on Christmas morning. There are plenty of bonus features to unwrap, too.

This starts with a stocking filler – when a win forms, these symbols are removed and new symbols cascade down like snow from the sky, filling the spaces and potentially forming new wins. The cascades keep coming until there are no more win combinations available.

The festivities keep going with Free Spins. These are triggered when Four Scatter symbols come down the chimney and land anywhere in the reels, awarding ten Free Games. If three or more Scatters land during Free Spins, another five are awarded.

But that’s not all. Random Multipliers can appear at any time during Free Spins, with a max Multiplier of up to 100x for Santa-sized wins. Of course, if your name is on the naughty list and you still want to unwrap Free Spins, there’s the option to Buy the Bonus.

As well as all Booming Games slots, Holly Jolly BonanzaTM has been certified for launch in core regulated markets such as the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and in Holly Jolly BonanzaTM we have a slot that is bursting with festive fun and holiday cheer.

“Players can unwrap some truly big wins thanks to the Free Spins bonus which, combined with Multipliers of up to 100x, will have them shouting Ho Ho Ho as the symbols line up and their payout gets bigger and bigger.

“At Booming Games, we are always looking to create games around popular themes and at this time of year, it’s all about Christmas and celebrating the holiday season in style.”