Booming Games secures partnership agreement with Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho

Booming Games has announced its landmark deal with superstar Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

Press release.- In an exciting development for the gaming and sports world, Booming Games, a leading games supplier, has proudly announced its landmark partnership with Brazilian football superstar Ronaldinho Gaúcho. This collaboration marks a significant stride for Booming Games.

Ronaldinho Gaúcho, “The Magician”, a name synonymous with football excellence, brings his global prestige to this venture. His illustrious career is studded with accolades, including winning the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League, as well as being awarded FIFA World Player of the Year, UEFA Football Player of the Year, and, in 2005, the Ballon d’Or. He is not only a football superstar; he is also a businessman, music producer, and media influencer with an impressive following exceeding 170 million across various channels.

Ronaldinho’s unparalleled legacy in top-tier football clubs now extends to the gaming realm, adding a touch of star quality to Booming Games’ offerings.

20th November 2023 signifies a turning point for Booming Games as it rolls out premium slot content featuring Ronaldinho Gaúcho. Following strategic planning, the company is poised to launch an exciting series of games, with the initial offering set for early next year. This move not only solidifies Booming Games’ competitive advantage but also reshapes the gaming landscape, blending Ronaldinho’s iconic aura with innovative gaming solutions.

Max Niehusen, CEO of Booming Games, enthused: “This is a crucial moment for Booming Games as we announce our groundbreaking collaboration with the legendary Ronaldinho Gaúcho. It’s like scoring a game-winning goal, a strategic step that puts us into a league of our own. This collaboration expands our global footprint and brand visibility, promising significant impacts across the industry.”

Frederik Niehusen, CCO at Booming Games, shared his excitement: “Integrating Ronaldinho’s image into our games isn’t just a feature; it’s a revolution in gaming. It heightens the excitement for players and is crucial for our expansion not only in Latin America but globally. Ronaldinho is a global superstar.”

Roberto de Assis Moreira, manager and brother of Ronaldinho, added: “Ronaldinho is thrilled to join forces with Booming Games. This partnership transcends mere image use; it’s about embedding the thrill and passion of Ronaldinho’s legacy into the gaming experience. Partnering with Booming Games is an excellent choice. The company’s top-notch game development, worldwide distribution, and committed team make it an ideal collaboration.”