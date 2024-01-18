Booming Games reveals its latest slot, Power of Rome

Players rule the Roman reels with Multipliers, Wilds and Free Spins on this brand-new casino game.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced the launching of Power of Rome, its latest slot game.

This brand new addition to the Booming Games collection has all the look and feel of a casino classic, set across five reels and three rows, boasting 20 fixed paylines. Set in Ancient Rome, Power of Rome players will enter the Colosseum, go into battle and try to rule the reels.

Wilds and Wild Multipliers are key on this quest for gladiatorial glory, capable of landing anywhere on the reels and delivering almighty multipliers of up to 5x. And when more than one Wild Multiplier strikes on a payline, they join forces, adding together to provide even greater payouts.

Then there’s the Scatters. Three or more of those can trigger up to 15 Free Spins – with Locked Wilds standing their ground like true legionaries, holding position until the Free Spins Round reaches its climax. When a Scatter appears during the feature, an extra spin is awarded and all Wild Multipliers increases by 1x – inspiring players to become as legendary as Caesar and his soldiers all those years ago.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Power of Rome has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games, said: “Everyone loves to revisit history when it comes to the world of online slots. Ancient Egypt, Greek Mythology, the Wild West. And the Roman Empire certainly fits into that elite group.

“It’s not just the setting that catches the eye here. Gripping gladiatorial gameplay goes hand-in-hand alongside a feast of features. Colosseums were the home of epic wins during the rise of the Romans – and this game is ready to follow suit.

“Power of Rome is an absolute blockbuster of a slot. We just know our players are going to relish going into battle.”