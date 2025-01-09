7777 gaming secures certification for first set of games in Peru

7777 gaming is set to introduce its portfolio of engaging and diverse online casino games to the Peruvian market.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has successfully certified 20 of its most popular games for the Peruvian market, aligning with recent legislative updates to enhance and regulate the local gaming environment. The recent developments are a logical step forward in the Peruvian market after securing a supplier licence from the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR) earlier last year.

Zhana Aleksandrova, business development manager for Spain & Latin America at 7777 gaming, said: “Peru is a dynamic and fast-growing market, and we’re thrilled to bring our unique games to players across the region. This is an exciting opportunity to establish long-lasting partnerships with local operators and elevate the Peruvian gaming experience.”

Operating fully in compliance with Peruvian regulations under the entity Gaming Innovation OOD, and registered under licence number PSV0208, 7777 gaming is set to introduce its portfolio of engaging and diverse online casino games to the Peruvian market. These include fan-favourite titles such as Crazy 100 Bucks, Barbarian, Candy Anyways, Devil’s Deal Soul for Sale, Club Mr Luck, and many more. Known for their captivating visuals, immersive gameplay, and unique features, these games have already resonated with players in various international markets.

See also: 7777 gaming secures game certification for Spain

The 20 newly certified games on the market allow 7777 gaming to be live on the leading online operators in Peru and further strengthen its position as one of the most prominent online casino providers in Latin America.



