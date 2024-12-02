7777 gaming secures game certification for Spain

The company will introduce hits like Crazy 100 Bucks, Barbarian, and Candy Anyways.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced that it has successfully obtained the necessary approval and certification to offer its games in Spain. The company is introducing 20 titles, including popular hits like Crazy 100 Bucks, Barbarian, Candy Anyways, Devil’s Deal Soul for Sale, and Club Mr. Luck.

The firm stated that “this milestone reinforces 7777 gaming’s commitment to bringing exceptional iGaming content to regulated markets worldwide.” The company’s entry into Spain significantly expands its global footprint while offering innovative and player-focused entertainment experiences.

To further solidify its presence in Spain, 7777 gaming has partnered with industry leaders such as Sportium, a global sports betting and online gaming company with a strong presence across Spain, Italy, Latin America, and other key regions. Additionally, 7777 gaming has joined forces with R.Franco Digital, a gaming provider and part of the Orenes Group.

Zhana Aleksandrova, business development manager for Spain & Latin America at 7777 gaming, commented: “We are excited to officially launch in Spain, one of Europe’s most dynamic iGaming markets. Our first pack of 20 certified games brings a fresh perspective to gaming, offering immersive experiences and exciting mechanics tailored to Spanish players. Our partnerships with industry leaders like Sportium and RFranco Digital are a testament to our commitment to delivering quality and innovation in the region. We are confident that our games will captivate players and set a new standard in gaming entertainment.”

7777 gaming is looking forward to engaging with operators and partners in Spain as it continues to expand its market presence and offer cutting-edge gaming solutions.