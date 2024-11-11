7777 gaming inks new partnership with Calímaco for further LatAm expansion

Through this collaboration, Calímaco will gain access to 7777 gaming’s full portfolio of over 150 games.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced its latest partnership with Calímaco, a platform provider known for its extensive reach in the Latin American market. Through this collaboration, 7777 gaming offers its full portfolio of over 150 innovative games to Calímaco’s platform and its network of operators.

Zhana Aleksandrova, business development for Spain & Latin America at 7777 gaming, said: “This partnership marks an important goal for 7777 gaming as we expand our presence in Latin America with a trusted partner like Calímaco. We are thrilled to bring our unique game portfolio to a new audience and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

Enrique Borrego, director of Corporate Partnerships at Calímaco added: “Our mission is to provide the best gaming experience in the Latin American market. By integrating 7777 gaming’s diverse and innovative games, we’re confident that we will enhance our offering and deliver even more value to our operators and their players.”

7777 gaming’s popular and varied titles include Devil’s Deal Soul for Sale, Cash 100, Crazy 100 Bucks, Thracian Treasures, Crazy 20 Bucks, Barbarian, Candy Anyways, Club Mr. Luck, Jinn, Sea of Treasures, and many more. The company’s game portfolio already gained great popularity in the Latin American market and has become a favourite of the players in the region.