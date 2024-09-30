7777 gaming joins the World Lottery Association as a member

As a new WLA member, 7777 gaming looks forward to actively participating in the discussions and contributing to the future of the regulated lottery and sports betting ecosystem.

Press release.- 7777 gaming is proud to announce its membership in the World Lottery Association (WLA). As a recognised organization shaping the regulated lottery and sports betting ecosystem, the WLA provides value to its members by supporting their efforts to create a positive societal impact while upholding the highest standards of integrity and responsible gaming.

For over a decade, the 7777 gaming team has been developing an extensive portfolio of lottery products for both online and offline gaming markets. Today, the company is focused on providing digital lottery solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products, including Electronic Scratch Tickets, Instant Win Games, Ticket Lottery, Sports Lottery, Instant Keno & Bingo, Slottery, and more.

Elena Shaterova, chief commercial officer at 7777 gaming, expressed the company’s excitement about joining the WLA, stating: “Becoming a member of the World Lottery Association is a significant step for 7777 gaming as we continue to expand our footprint in the regulated lottery market. We are committed to adhering to the highest standards of responsible gaming and integrity, and we believe that our partnership with the WLA will help us achieve these goals while contributing positively to the industry as a whole.”

Luca Esposito, WLA executive director, commented: “We are delighted to welcome 7777 gaming as a new member of the World Lottery Association and look forward to collaborating with them.”

Furthermore, 7777 gaming is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming World Lottery Summit (WLS) 2024, organised by the WLA and FDJ. The event will take place in Paris, France, from October 21 to 24, 2024, and will gather the global lottery and sports betting community to discuss key industry trends and developments.

See also: Elena Shaterova: “7777 gaming is rapidly expanding into new markets in the coming months”

The summit will revolve around the theme, “Impacting Society Together,” and will explore three crucial pillars: Impact of lottery and sports betting operators’ know-how, Society at the heart of lottery and sports betting operators’ values, Together we are stronger.

As a new WLA member, 7777 gaming looks forward to actively participating in the discussions and contributing to the future of the regulated lottery and sports betting ecosystem.

